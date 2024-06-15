Crew beats short-handed NYCFC 3-2, extends win streak to 3 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Mohamed Farsi, Christian Ramírez and Juan “Cucho” Hernández each scored a goal to help the Columbus Crew beat short-handed New York City FC 3-2 in a battle between to of the hottest teams in MLS. Christian Ramírez tapped in from point-blank range to make it 1-1 in the 48th minute and Farsi followed with a goal in the 53rd to give Columbus the lead for good. Agustín Ojeda and Santiago Rodríguez each scored a goal for NYCFC. Columbus (7-2-6) has won four games in a row and has just one loss its in its last 10 matches. NYCFC (9-6-2) had its five-game win streak snapped and lost for just the second time in its last 10 outings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.