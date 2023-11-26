Crew beat Orlando City 2-0 in OT to advance to Eastern Conference Final

By The Associated Press
Columbus Crew defender Rudy Camacho, right, heads the ball with Orlando City midfielder Dagur Dan Þorhallsson, left, defending during the first half of an MLS soccer playoff match, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kevin Kolczynski]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Christian Ramírez scored three minutes into the first half of two 15-minute extra periods and the Columbus Crew advanced to the Eastern Conference Final with a 2-0 victory over Orlando City. Columbus (17-9-9) snapped a league-record streak of 16 straight playoff road matches without a victory. The third-seeded Crew will play the winner of the other semifinal between the Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati. The Crew would host the fourth-seeded Union if they win, or hit the road to play FC Cincinnati, the No. 1 overall seed and winners of the Supporter’s Shield this season for most points. Patrick Schulte had three saves to earn a 120-minute clean sheet for the Crew.

