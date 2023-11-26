Crew beat Orlando City 2-0 in OT to advance to Eastern Conference Final

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Christian Ramírez scored three minutes into the first half of two 15-minute extra periods and the Columbus Crew advanced to the Eastern Conference Final with a 2-0 victory over Orlando City. Columbus (17-9-9) snapped a league-record streak of 16 straight playoff road matches without a victory. The third-seeded Crew will play the winner of the other semifinal between the Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati. The Crew would host the fourth-seeded Union if they win, or hit the road to play FC Cincinnati, the No. 1 overall seed and winners of the Supporter’s Shield this season for most points. Patrick Schulte had three saves to earn a 120-minute clean sheet for the Crew.

