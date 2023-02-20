Cremonese remain winless in Serie A after draw at Torino

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Cremonese came close to ending a season-long winless streak in Serie A but has been held at Torino to 2-2. No team has ever ended a season in the Italian top-flight without at least one victory. Antonio Sanabria gave Torino the lead from the penalty spot at the end of the first half. But Frank Tsadjout leveled nine minutes after the break and Emanuele Valeri turned the match around completely 15 minutes from time. However, Wilfried Singo equalized four minutes later to prevent Cremonese from recording its first victory back in Serie A.

