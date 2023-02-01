Cremonese pulls off another Italian Cup shock to beat Roma

MILAN (AP) — Cremonese has pulled off another shock in the Italian Cup by beating Roma 2-1 to reach the semifinals for only the second time in its history and the first in 36 years. Without a win in Serie A, last-place Cremonese followed up its cup victory at Napoli in the last round by eliminating José Mourinho’s Roma. It will face Fiorentina in its first semifinal since 1987. The other semifinal pits holder Inter Milan against either Juventus or Lazio. Fiorentina beat Torino 2-1.

