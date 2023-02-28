Cremonese finally wins in Serie A by beating Roma again

ROME (AP) — After nearly three decades and 6½ months of agony this season Cremonese has finally won a match in Serie A again. The promoted club beat Roma 2-1 with a late penalty from Daniel Ciofani after Giallorossi coach Jose Mourinho was sent off for dissent earlier in the match. Cremonese’s 30-match winless streak in Serie A stretching back to its last appearance in 1995-96 was tied for the Italian league’s longest with Ancona. It was actually Cremonese’s second straight win over Roma after eliminating the Giallorossi to reach the Italian Cup semifinals at the start of the month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.