Creighton’s Pop Isaacs will undergo season-ending surgery for lingering hip problem

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton coach Greg McDermott confirmed to The Associated Press that guard Pop Isaacs will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a lingering hip problem. Isaacs was averaging 16.4 points per game and coming off his best performance of the season in the Bluejays’ 76-63 win over top-ranked Kansas on Wednesday. Isaacs scored a season-high 27 points and made six 3-pointers against the Jayhawks. The junior from Las Vegas was in his first season at Creighton after transferring from Texas Tech. Isaacs had hip surgery last spring and missed the Bluejays’ opener against UT Rio Grande Valley because of soreness.

