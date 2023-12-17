Creighton’s Kalkbrenner returns after missing most of 1st half against Alabama with ankle injury

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner returned to the eighth-ranked Bluejays’ game against Alabama at the start the second half after injuring his right ankle. Kalkbrenner turned his ankle while running back on defense seven minutes into the game. He went to the locker room and did not return in the first half. The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner is the Bluejays’ second-leading scorer, two-time Big East defensive player of the year and one of the country’s premier rim protectors.

