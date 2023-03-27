Creighton takes blame after late foul leads to tourney exit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Creighton’s players and coach Greg McDermott blamed themselves, and not the officials, after their 57-56 loss to San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament’s South Region final. Ryan Nembhard was whistled with a foul with the score tied and 1.2 seconds left, and Darrion Trammell made one of two free throws for San Diego State. Nembhard says “it’s a tough way to lose” but says there was plenty the Bluejays could have done to prevent the game from coming down to that play. McDermott credited San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher for coming up with a defensive scheme that neutralized the Bluejays’ efficient offense.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.