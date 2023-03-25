Creighton, San Diego State each aim to reach 1st Final Four

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Creighton and San Diego State have dreamed of being in this situation for years. And it’s not the first team each team has stood in the other’s way. The sixth-seeded Bluejays and the fifth-seeded Aztecs are each seeking their first Final Four when they meet in Sunday’s South Region final. Last year, they met much earlier in the NCAA Tournament. Creighton won 72-69 in overtime in the first round. Bluejays coach Greg McDermott says he’s certain the Aztecs have been looking forward to the rematch. The veteran-laden Aztecs are the first Mountain West Conference team to reach a regional final and believe they have more to prove after ousting top overall seed Alabama.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.