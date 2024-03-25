Creighton hoping to pull off another second-round upset when it faces UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Creighton coach Jim Flanery and his six seniors know the highs of pulling off a second-round women’s NCAA Tournament upset on an opposing floor. The Bluejays are also familiar with the disappointment of making an early exit. Flanery is hoping that both experiences over the past two years come in handy as the seventh-seeded Bluejays take on No. 2 seed UCLA in a second-round game on Monday night at Pauley Pavilion. Creighton advanced with a win over UNLV on Saturday. It was a No. 10 seed in 2022 when it upset second-seeded Iowa 64-62 in the second round. UCLA, which is coming off a 84-55 victory over California Baptist, is looking to reach the Sweet 16 for the second straight year, but is still looking for its first women’s Final Four appearance.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.