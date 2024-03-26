Creighton do-it-all man Baylor Scheierman looking for happier ending in March Madness

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman was the picture of Creighton’s raw emotion in the immediate aftermath of its crushing loss in the NCAA Elite Eight last year. He put his hands on his head with the front of his jersey pulled up to cover his face when time ran out. That loss to San Diego State made Scheierman’s decision to come back to college for a fifth year a lot easier. He ranks in the top five in the Big East in scoring, rebounding and free-throw shooting and in the top 10 in 3-point shooting and assists. Creighton plays Tennessee in Detroit on Friday.

