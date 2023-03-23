Creighton bucks March Madness trend in physical South Region

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sixth-seeded Creighton has a style that stands out among the four teams left in the NCAA Tournament’s South Region. The Bluejays play fast on offense, aren’t particularly tall and aren’t the best rebounding team. The rest of the teams in the South favor a more physical style, including Creighton’s Sweet 16 opponent, Princeton. The Tigers’ offense runs through 6-foot-8 forward Tosan Evbuomwan, and Princeton dominated the offensive glass in its first two March Madness wins. Top-seeded Alabama leads Division I in rebounding and San Diego State relies on a bruising defense. Creighton coach Doug McDermott says his team won’t change the way it plays.

