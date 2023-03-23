Creighton bucks March Madness trend in physical South Region

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sixth-seeded Creighton has a style that stands out among the four teams left in the NCAA Tournament’s South Region. The Bluejays play fast on offense, aren’t particularly tall and aren’t the best rebounding team. The rest of the teams in the South favor a more physical style, including Creighton’s Sweet 16 opponent, Princeton. The Tigers’ offense runs through 6-foot-8 forward Tosan Evbuomwan, and Princeton dominated the offensive glass in its first two March Madness wins. Top-seeded Alabama leads Division I in rebounding and San Diego State relies on a bruising defense. Creighton coach Doug McDermott says his team won’t change the way it plays.
Baylor forward Jalen Bridges tries to keep the ball from Creighton center Fredrick King, left, during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Leyba
Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, pulls in a rebound in front of forward Arthur Kaluma, center, and Baylor forward Flo Thamba during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski
Princeton forward Caden Pierce (12) grabs a rebound over Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24), forward Mohamed Diarra (0) and guard Sean East II (55) during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 18, 2023. Princeton won 78-63. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Randall Benton
Princeton forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) defends against Missouri guard Nick Honor (10) during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. Princeton won 78-63. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/José Luis Villegas