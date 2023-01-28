Creighton beats No. 13 Xavier behind balanced scoring effort

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Arthur Kamula scored 20 points, Creighton’s four other starters finished in double-figures and the Bluejays toppled No. 13 Xavier 84-67 for their fourth straight Big East win. Creighton steadily built a double-digit lead throughout the game and made 34 of its 60 field goal attempts before a sold-out crowd. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 17 points, Baylor Scheierman had 14, Trey Alexander finished with 13 and Ryan Nembhard added 11 for the Bluejays, who avenged a 90-87 loss at Xavier on Jan. 11. Zach Freemantle led Xavier with 18 points, followed by Colby Jones and Adam Kunkel with 13.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.