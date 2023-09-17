Credle, Middlebrook help Middle Tennessee run away from Murray State, 35-14

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jaiden Credle raced 71 yards untouched for his second first-quarter touchdown, and Jekail Middlebrook had scoring runs of 18 and 25 yards as Middle Tennessee State cruised to a 35-14 win over Murray State. After pulling in a 14-yard pass from Nicholas Vattiato to cap a seven-play, 75-yard drive for the game’s first touchdown, Credle took the handoff on the first play of a drive and raced for the sideline, turned the corner and tip-toed down the sideline for the an impressive 71-yard run to make it 14-0 after one quarter.

