Crawley’s 3 TD passes lead Grambling past Florida Memorial, 58-22 in home opener

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Myles Crawley threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns to key Grambling in the Tigers’ home opener, a 58-22 rout of NAIA-member Florida Memorial University. The only place Grambling (1-2) dominated the game was on the scoreboard. The Lions outgained the Tigers on the ground, 233-183, and matched them through the air with 212 yards passing to Grambling’s 220. Florida Memorial had 22 first downs to Grambling’s 18 and dominated time of possession by more than 13 minutes.

