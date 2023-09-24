Crawley, Grambling, Chalk it up in 35-23 win over Texas Southern

GRAMBLING, LA. (AP) — Myles Crawley threw two touchdowns and Floyd Chalk IV ran for two scores and Grambling beat Texas Southern 35-23 in a Southwestern Conference opener. Crawley threw for 195 yards and Lyndon Rash was the recipient of his two scores. Chalk carried it 17 times for 88 yards and Chance Williams amassed 174 yards on 19 carries and scored once. Jace Williams threw three touchdowns for Texas Southern.

