Myles Crawley threw two touchdowns and Tre Bradford ran for two scores and his 3-yard plunge in overtime carried Grambling to a 35-28 win over Texas A&M Commerce. BK Jackson ran for 149 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns for Texas A&M Commerce.

