Crawley blasts a ton as England erupts post-lunch on day two of the 4th Ashes test

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Zac Crawley is unbeaten on 132 after England launched into Australia’s bowling post-lunch and rocketed to 239-2 on day two of the fourth Ashes test at Old Trafford. Crawley led a partnership of 121 from 152 balls with Moeen Ali then 109 from 86 with Joe Root. Root was on 44 at tea. England has to win here to keep the series alive, and warned Australia beforehand that it would try to force a quick result because Saturday’s play may be lost to forecasted rain. If England doesn’t win, Australia will retain the Ashes. With that in mind after Australia was bowled for 317 in the morning, England added an entertaining 178 runs after lunch from 25 overs at more than seven per over.

