Crawley blasts 189 as England leads Australia by 67 runs in 4th Ashes test with 6 wickets left

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Opener Zak Crawley has hit a rapid 189 as England dominated the second day of the fourth Ashes test to take a 67-run lead over Australia with six wickets left at stumps. England rocketed to 384-4 in 72 overs with a heavy dose of Bazball bravado after Australia was dismissed for 317 in the morning session at Old Trafford after resuming on 299-8. Crawley took England into the lead after just 54.3 overs with a superb flick for six off Mitch Marsh. England has to win here to keep the series alive and warned Australia beforehand that it would try to force a quick result because Saturday’s play may be lost to forecasted rain. If England doesn’t win, Australia will retain the Ashes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.