Crawley accounts for 4TDs to lead Grambling over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Myles Crawley threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Grambling pulled away from Arkansas-Pine Bluff for a 43-14 win. After Johnny Williams’ 12-yard run gave UAPB three minutes in, five minutes later, Crawley threw a 50-yard scoring pass to Javon Robinson to knot the score at 7. Later, in the second quarter, Crawley threw a 16-yard score to Javon Robinson for a 13-7 advantage after the point-after attempt failed. Edwards and Mekhi Hagens combined to complete 14-for-29 passes for 143 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Lions.

