Crawford and Raleigh power Mariners to 10-2 rout of struggling Rockies for doubleheader split

DENVER (AP) — A bases-loaded triple by J.P. Crawford keyed a six-run second inning that propelled the Seattle Mariners past the Colorado Rockies 10-2 on Sunday night for a doubleheader split.

In the opener, Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon each hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th to lift Colorado to a 2-1 win.

“That’s just how baseball goes,” Crawford said. “Some days, you’re going to get them all and some days, you’re not going to get anything. We hung in there. Unfortunately, they got us at the end, but we answered back in the second game right out of the gate. Everybody did their thing.”

The afternoon victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the Rockies (5-17), who have the worst record in the National League. Colorado has yet to win consecutive games or a series this season.

Cal Raleigh added a two-run homer in the sixth inning of the nightcap and finished the game with three RBIs. Seby Zavala had three hits and scored twice for Seattle, which has won five of six.

Emerson Hancock (2-2) allowed two runs — one earned — and four hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked one.

“When those guys are swinging like that, the only thing you want to do is get them in the dugout as quick as possible,” Hancock said about his teammates.

Elias Díaz had a two-run double for the Rockies in the first.

Making his initial start of the season, Peter Lambert (2-1) was charged with six runs and six hits over three innings. He fanned five and did not walk a batter.

Julio Rodríguez went 4 for 9 on the day for the Mariners to give him five straight multi-hit games.

McMahon’s game-ending single in the opener sent home Charlie Blackmon for the fifth walk-off RBI of his career.

“I just wanted to be aggressive early if something popped up down the middle,” McMahon said. “It did and luckily hit it to a spot that allowed us to win the game.”

Seattle broke the scoreless deadlock in the top of the 10th when Crawford’s RBI single brought home automatic runner Jorge Polanco.

Justin Lawrence (1-1) earned the win. Andrés Muñoz (1-2) took the loss.

With two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the ninth, Jacob Stallings hit a drive to deep left field that was initially ruled a double. But after a replay review, it was determined the ball deflected off the glove of a fan reaching over the wall, interfering with the outstretched arm of Seattle left fielder Jonatan Clase. As a result, Stallings was ruled out and the game went to extra innings.

“I thought it might have been a homer off the bat,” Stallings said. “I wasn’t really sure what was going on. I saw the ball come back on the field. I just thought it hit the fence or something. I didn’t really see what happened.”

Tovar had three hits for the Rockies, including his RBI single that tied it 1-all in the 10th.

The teams spent much of the afternoon failing to capitalize on excellent scoring opportunities. Through the first seven innings, Seattle and Colorado combined to leave 18 runners on base. They were 1 of 18 with runners in scoring position.

Rockies starter Cal Quantrill gave up three hits while striking out four across six scoreless innings.

“It seemed like we had constant pressure on Quantrill, certainly through the first four innings, but couldn’t come up with that big hit,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It ends up catching up to you late in the game.”

Colorado manager Bud Black noted Quantrill was battling through a stomach virus that has passed through the Rockies’ clubhouse, and said the pitcher even vomited between innings.

“He took some Tums and took it like a champ,” McMahon said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for a guy that can go out there and do that.”

Seattle starter George Kirby struck out seven and walked one in five shutout innings.

The Mariners entered on a tear at the plate, scoring 24 runs during their four-game win streak.

The doubleheader was scheduled to make up Friday’s postponement caused by bad weather.

Mariners: 3B Luis Urías exited the second game in the second inning with a bruised right wrist after being hit by a pitch. … Seattle activated RHP Cody Bolton from the injured list and added him to the roster as the 27th man for the doubleheader. Bolton went on the 15-day injured list April 8, retroactive to April 6, with a “general medical issue.”

Rockies: 2B Brendan Rodgers batted sixth in the opener after missing four games with a stomach virus. … Gold Glove center fielder Brenton Doyle (bruised chest) was scratched from the lineup for the second game after getting hit by a pitch in the opener. … RHP Noah Davis was pulled from the nightcap in the seventh inning with shoulder discomfort.

Seattle: RHP Logan Gilbert (1-0, 2.33 ERA) pitches Tuesday at Texas against RHP Dane Dunning (2-1, 3.91).

Colorado: LHP Austin Gomber (0-1, 4.95 ERA) faces Padres RHP Dylan Cease (2-1, 1.99) on Monday.

