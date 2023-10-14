Cravens unleashes fourth quarter air assault to lead Morehead State past Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Quarterback Carter Cravens accounted for 427 total yards and three touchdowns to help rally Morehead State to a 24-21 win over Valparaiso. Cravens led a three-play, 76-yard scoring drive for Morehead State that ended with Nathan Hazlett converting a 28-yard field goal as time expired. The game-winning kick was made possible after Cravens connected with Trevon Kleint for a 64-yard gain with 51 seconds remaining. Jeff Jackson threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns for the Beacons.

