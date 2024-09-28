Cravens throws a pair of touchdown passes and Morehead State shut downs Valparaiso 17-5

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Carter Cravens threw for two touchdowns and Morehead State beat Valparaiso 17-5 on Saturday in a Pioneer Football League opener for both teams. Cravens threw a 44-yard touchdown to Bradley West on the game’s opening drive. Cravens completed the day’s scoring with a 25-yard score to Nate Garnett early in the fourth quarter. Thomas Schwartz added a 35-yard field goal for the Eagles, who are 25-5 all-time against the Beacons. Valparaiso’s points came on Ryan Hawk’s 46-yard field goal and a safety on a blocked punt.

