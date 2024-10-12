Cravens, Morehead State defense stands tall closing out Presbyterian 14-7

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Carter Cravens threw for 212 yards and Morehead State beat Presbyterian 14-7. Nate Garnett gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead with 1:53 left before halftime. Morehead State made it 14-0 with 13:21 left when Isaac Stopke ran it in from the 5. Presbyterian responded with a six-play, 69-yard drive that ended with Collin Hurst throwing a 23-yard touchdown to Jayden Pressey with 11:05 left. On its last two drives, Presbyterian turned it over on downs after 15 plays then suffered a goal line interception when Jihad McCall intercepted Hurst.

