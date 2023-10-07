Cravens leads the way in Morehead State win over Dayton to climb from PFL basement

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Carter Cravens threw for two touchdowns and added a short scoring run and Morehead State never trailed in its 31-7 win over Dayton. Cravens threw a 53-yard score to Trevon Kleint on the Eagles’ second drive for a 7-0 lead. Just before the end of the first quarter, Dayton evened it when Luke Hansen ran it in from the 6 to end an 11-play, 71-yard drive that lasted 5 1/2 minutes. With four minutes before halftime, Cravens threw a 26-yard touchdown to Ryan Upp concluding a 10-play, 65-yard march and were ahead the rest of the way. Quarterbacks Dante Casciola and Cole Dow combined to complete 16-of-29 passes for 119 yards and three interceptions for Dayton

