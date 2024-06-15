Craig Kimbrel on pitching in front of Phillies fans again: ‘I definitely heard them’

BALTIMORE (AP) — Craig Kimbrel struck out the final three batters to close out the Baltimore Orioles’ 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. It wasn’t a save situation, but it was certainly a charged atmosphere. There were plenty of Baltimore and Philadelphia fans at Camden Yards. Kimbrel pitched for the Phillies last year and lost Games 3 and 4 of the NL Championship Series. So Philadelphia fans showed him how they felt when he took the mound. But the Baltimore reliever pitched well. Kimbrel said afterward he definitely heard the Phillies fans and expected the reaction when he came in to pitch.

