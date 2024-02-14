Craig Counsell thinks trying to beat the Cubs will help him adjust to his new job as their manager

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — It’s a brand new day for Craig Counsell, who managed the Milwaukee Brewers for nine seasons before he was hired by the Chicago Cubs in November, replacing David Ross in a surprise move. But Counsell is more than just familiar with many of his new players. As he begins to settle into his new job during spring training, the former big league infielder sees his years of facing his new team as an advantage. Counsell led Milwaukee to three NL Central titles as manager of his hometown franchise, often frustrating Chicago with his ability to get the most out of his teams.

