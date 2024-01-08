Craig Bohl will take over as leader of football coaches association after retirement from Wyoming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Retired Wyoming coach Craig Bohl will become executive director of the American Football Coaches Association next month, succeeding Todd Berry as head of the 11,000-member organization. The AFCA announced its board of directors voted in Bohl during its annual convention. The 65-year-old Bohl retired last month after 10 years at Wyoming. He previously won three Football Championship Subdivision titles in 11 years at North Dakota State and was an assistant at Nebraska, Tulsa, Wisconsin, Rice and Duke.

