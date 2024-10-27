Cragun’s 40-yard field goal as time expires carries Utah State past Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Spencer Petras threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns and Tanner Cragun kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired to send Utah State past Wyoming 27-25. The Aggies used a 12-play, 53-yard drive to get Cragun in range for the game-winner which was never in doubt. It appeared Wyoming kicker John Hoyland — who was 4 for 4 — had the game winner when he nailed a 31-yarder with 1:57 remaining to end a 10-play, 66-yard drive.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.