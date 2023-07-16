Coyotes sign forward Matias Maccelli to 3-year contract, source tells AP

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed restricted free agent forward Matias Maccelli to a three-year, $10.2 million contract, a person familiar with the deal said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Maccelli had an immediate impact in his first full season with the Coyotes. The Finnish forward was second among NHL rookies with 22 points before a lower-body injury knocked him out of the lineup for six weeks in late December. The 22-year-old picked up where he left off after returning, finishing with 11 goals and 38 assists in 64 games.

