Coyotes sign coach André Tourigny to 3-year contract extension

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed coach André Tourigny to a three-year contract extension, ensuring he will be at the forefront of the franchise’s rebuilding process. Terms of the deal were not released. The 49-year-old Tourigny was hired in 2021 to help turn around a foundering franchise. Arizona had been to the playoffs once since reaching the 2012 Western Conference Finals and was annually one of the league’s worst teams. The Coyotes opted to rebuild from the ground up, trading away or releasing many of their veteran players to acquire younger players and a load of draft picks.

