Coyotes say they’re committing to winning a land auction to build an arena in Phoenix

The Arizona Coyotes say they’re committed to win a land auction that could pave the way for the NHL club to remain in the Phoenix area after years of arena uncertainty. The team hopes to buy the plot of land in north Phoenix and build a privately funded arena and entertainment district. The Arizona State Land Department set the auction for June 27 in a legal notice published Thursday. The starting bid is $68.5 million. The Coyotes are nearing the end of their second season at a 5,000-seat rink on Arizona State’s campus while looking for a long-term solution. Under this plan, they would construct a 17,000-seat arena along with a new practice facility, a concert venue, restaurants and more.

