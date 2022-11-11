Coyotes’ proposed new arena in Tempe sent to public vote

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A proposed deal for the Arizona Coyotes’ new arena will go to a public vote. The Tempe city council voted unanimously on Thursday night to send a proposed arena and entertainment district to referendum in May. The city council must approve a development and disposition agreement, a general plan amendment and a zoning amendment before the May 16 special election can take place. The Coyotes have been negotiating with the city of Tempe to build on a tract of land just west of downtown in their bid to find a permanent home.

