Coyotes on a roll with historic run, ‘Dateline’-loving goalie

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have made history by winning consecutive games against the last five franchises to win the Stanley Cup. The Coyotes have done it with grit, a talented, youthful core and a “Dateline” loving goalie on the best run of his short career. Arizona’s 6-0 win over Washington extended its winning streak to five games for the first time in five years. Goalie Connor Ingram had his second shut out in five games against the Caps.

