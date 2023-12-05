Coyotes on a roll with historic run, ‘Dateline’-loving goalie

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) celebrates after his goal against the Washington Capitals with center Logan Cooley (92), defensemen Juuso Valimaki, second from left, and Nick Schmaltz (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have made history by winning consecutive games against the last five franchises to win the Stanley Cup. The Coyotes have done it with grit, a talented, youthful core and a “Dateline” loving goalie on the best run of his short career. Arizona’s 6-0 win over Washington extended its winning streak to five games for the first time in five years. Goalie Connor Ingram had his second shut out in five games against the Caps.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.