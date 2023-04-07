Coyotes’ Maccelli turning heads in rookie season

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Matias Maccelli made the Arizona Coyotes’ roster out of training camp this season and got off to a sizzling start. Showing off his playmaking ability, the 22-year-old Finnish forward was second among NHL rookies in scoring with three goals and 19 assists in 30 games before going down with a lower-body injury. Maccelli picked up where he left off after returning, scoring seven goals with 16 assists the next 30 games. The rookie’s play has put him in the conversation to be a Calder Trophy finalist despite missing a month of the season.

