Coyotes laboring through 10-game losing streak after being in playoff picture a month ago

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes are built for the future but appeared to be ahead of schedule just a month ago. The young core was playing well, the new veterans fit in well and the goaltending was solid as they eyed the franchise’s second playoff berth in 12 years. Now a double-digit losing streak not only has the Coyotes closer to the NHL lottery than the playoffs, their confidence is cratering. The Coyotes’ biggest problem has been slowing some of the NHL’s best offensive teams, giving up at least four goals seven times during their losing streak.

