Coyotes, Flames make NHL’s first brother-for-brother trade

The Arizona Coyotes and Calgary Flames made some history at the NHL trade deadline. They completed the first deal in the league’s history that involved one brother being traded for another. Playoff-contending Calgary got Nick Ritchie and defenseman Troy Stecher from rebuilding Arizona for Brett Ritchie and minor-leaguer Connor Mackey. On the other end of the spectrum neither van Riemsdyk brother was traded with Philadelphia’s James and Washington’s Trevor each staying put. The Ottawa Senators made a move to add a player at the deadline for the first time in years and hope it benefits them in the present and future.

