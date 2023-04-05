Coyotes file $2.3 billion claim against Phoenix over arena

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes and the firm the franchise hired to develop a new arena project near Sky Harbor International Airport have filed a $2.3 billion notice of claim against the city of Phoenix for alleged breach of contract. The claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, that was filed along with Bluebird Development is seeking damages from Phoenix for a legal filing by the city on March 27. The city and Sky Harbor said the plan for the Tempe Entertainment District, which would include a new home arena for the Coyotes, could not include previously approved multifamily housing due to noise issues under airport flight paths.

