Coyotes’ bid for new arena hits another snag with cancelation of land auction

PHOENIX (AP) — An auction for a tract of land where Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo had hoped to build a new arena has been canceled. The Arizona State Land Department announced it was canceling next Thursday’s auction and reordering the steps so the applicant can file for a special use permit. When the auction for the land appraised at $68.5 million was pushed back until this summer, Meruelo opted to sell the franchise to Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith in April. The Smiths moved the franchise to Salt Lake City. Meruelo retained the Coyotes’ name, logo and trademark in hopes of resurrecting the team as an expansion franchise if a new arena is built within five years.

