Coyotes beat Kings 5-3 in first NHL preseason game in Australia after solving apparent ice issues

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The National Hockey League’s first preseason game in the Southern Hemisphere went ahead after officials apparently solved some issues with the quality of the ice at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena. Ahead of Saturday’s Global Series game between the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes won by the Coyotes 5-3, there were reports and photos on social media of the state of the ice surface — puddles, ruts and uneven coloring of the painted lines. After a scoreless first period, the teams scored seven goals in the second before Arizona clinched the game with an empty-net goal in the final minute. A second game between the teams is scheduled for Sunday in the same arena.

