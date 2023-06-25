Coyotes acquire defenseman Sean Durzi from Kings for 2024 draft pick

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes acquired defenseman Sean Durzi from the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday for a 2024 second-round draft. The 24-year-old played 72 games with the Kings last season, tying the team lead among defensemen with nine goals and was second with 29 assists. Durzi has 12 goals and 53 assists in 136 NHL games since making his debut in 2021-22. Durzi was drafted in the second round in 2018 by the Toronto Maple Leafs and played parts of three seasons in the AHL after being traded to Los Angeles in 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.