Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks will miss at least 4 games because of infection in knee

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have placed Brandin Cooks on injured reserve with a knee issue. The move Saturday sidelines their No. 2 receiver behind All-Pro CeeDee Lamb for at least four games. Cooks was already out for a visit to Pittsburgh on Sunday night but now will miss at least three more games. The 31-year-old will be eligible to return Nov. 10 against Philadelphia. Cooks developed an infection in his knee after a procedure following Dallas’ 20-15 win at the New York Giants on Sept. 26. The knee had been bothering Cooks since training camp but he hadn’t missed any time.

