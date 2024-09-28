Cowboys’ win over Giants draws 16.22 million viewers, an NFL streaming regular-season record

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dallas’ 20-15 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday night averaged 16.22 million viewers, according to Nielsen. That makes it the most-streamed NFL regular season game in history and Amazon Prime Video’s most-watched game since it took over the prime-time package in 2022. The two highest-streamed NFL regular games have involved the Cowboys. The previous mark was 15.26 million for the Cowboys’ 41-35 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 30, 2023, which was also a Prime Video Thursday night game.

