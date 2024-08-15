Cowboys trade for Giants defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, sign veteran pass rusher Carl Lawson

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to acquire veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips from the New York Giants in a trade also involving two 2026 draft picks and are signing edge rusher Carl Lawson. The addition of the 31-year-old Phillips adds depth to the Cowboys’ interior defensive line. Phillips was a second-round pick by Miami in 2015 and has played for the Dolphins, Buffalo and Arizona over nine seasons. Lawson has 27 career sacks in six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.