Cowboys suddenly lost at home with 4 losses in a row in Dallas since a 16-game win streak

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suddenly seem lost at home. The Cowboys lost their fourth consecutive home game Sunday, 47-9 loss to Detroit. What makes the skid so remarkable is that before a 48-32 home playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers last January, Dallas had won 16 in a row at home over two seasons. The Cowboys were the only team other than New England since 2000 to have a streak that long. They have trailed by at least 22 in all four of those home losses, including all three this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.