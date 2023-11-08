Cowboys sign Martavis Bryant, ending a 5-year absence for a receiver suspended 3 times

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have signed receiver Martavis Bryant to their practice squad. The move ends a five-year absence from the NFL for a player who has been suspended three times. Bryant last played in 2018 with the Raiders before they moved from Oakland to Las Vegas. He was indefinitely suspended over substance-abuse violations late that season. The 31-year-old was a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2014. Bryant spent time in the CFL and more recently the XFL before signing with the Cowboys. He was recently reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

