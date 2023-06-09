Cowboys shuffling the Smiths as they face question of fielding 5 best linemen

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have been shuffling the Smiths as they face the question of fielding the best five linemen in 2023. Perennial Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith finally spent some time at that spot late in the offseason program. He played right tackle last season after returning from a torn hamstring. Tyler Smith was the rookie replacement for the elder Smith at left tackle last season. Tyler Smith had been working at left guard before Tyron Smith’s injury. Now Tyler Smith is getting some work there again. Dallas has several tackle-trained linemen who could get work at guard in training camp. The Cowboys report to California in late July.

