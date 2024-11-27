Cowboys set for Thanksgiving visit from Giants after ending 5-game losing streak

The Dallas Cowboys go into their annual Thanksgiving Day home game against the New York Giants coming off a victory in Washington that ended a five-game losing streak. The Cowboys are 0-5 at home this season but have beaten the Giants seven consecutive times. That includes a 20-15 victory at New York in September. The Giants are on a six-game losing streak. Cooper Rush is set to start again for Dallas in place of injured star quarterback Dak Prescott. Tommy DeVito’s status for the Giants is a question. He has a sore throwing arm after his first start filling in for the benched and subsequently released Daniel Jones.

