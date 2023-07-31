Cowboys running back Ronald Jones gets 2-game suspension for violation on performance-enhancers

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones has been suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers. Jones is eligible to participate in practices at training camp and in preseason games. Jones signed with Dallas as a free agent in the offseason. He is about to turn 26. Jones will be eligible to play Sept. 24 at Arizona.

