Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will miss game at Falcons. Team doesn’t say why

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t make the trip to Atlanta and will miss Sunday’s game for reasons the team didn’t disclose. Elliott will miss a game for the first time in eight seasons over two stints with the Cowboys for reasons other than injury, suspension or games where the stakes couldn’t justify using their lead back. ESPN cited anonymous sources in reporting the absence was for disciplinary reasons. Elliott won two rushing titles for Dallas. He returned to his original team in the offseason after one year in New England.

